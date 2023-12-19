Watch Now
City of Sierra Vista to conduct a controlled burn Tuesday

Sierra Vista sign
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 19, 2023
The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department is conducting a controlled burn at the Environmental Operations park the morning of Tuesday, December 19th.

This is on the far east side of the city, near where Highway 90 and Kino Road meet.

In a press release, the City says that these burns help reduce mosquitoes, clear dying vegetation to promote new growth and aerate the soil for the spring.

The smoke from the burns can sometimes be seen for several miles. It should begin around 8:30 and end by noon.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

