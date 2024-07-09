City of Sierra Vista to acquire Pueblo del Sol Golf Course in debt forgiveness agreement

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Sierra Vista will be acquiring the Pueblo del Sol Golf Course, 2770 St. Andrews Dr., after council approval at a special meeting Monday, July 8.

City staff have been working on options for the golf course over the past year since property owners Castle & Cooke signaled its intention to end operations. The property owners and city of Sierra Vista negotiated an agreement that involves the city acquiring the golf course and all its assets in exchange for forgiveness of its outstanding debt of $609,711.31.

According to a property appraisal in 2020, the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club is valued at $1.6 million. Castle & Cooke's outstanding debt to the city is the result of a previously-completed development agreement that involved construction of a sewer interceptor.

The city of Sierra Vista says in a press release that no cash will be exchanged and no additional tax burden will result as the city acquired the property, though the city will reimburse the enterprise wastewater fund.

In the press release, the city of Sierra Vista says it will "retain all current employees using a hiring agency during negotiations, which are expected to be complete within six months of the closing date."

This is a developing story. KGUN 9's Cochise County reporter Alexis Ramanjulu will be following up with a new report Tuesday.

