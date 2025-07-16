Ciscomani backs Fort Huachuca bid for new Space Force mission

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani is throwing his support behind Fort Huachuca as the Air Force weighs sites for a new Space Force squadron and mission system that would expand the military’s space awareness capabilities.

The Department of the Air Force recently briefed Ciscomani’s office on the site selection process. Fort Huachuca is one of four installations nationwide under consideration. The mission would create a new U.S. Space Force unit to provide Combatant Commands with enhanced space operations and tracking systems.

“Southern Arizona is the Astronomy Capital of America for a reason, with stark advantages for air and space operations that include beneficial geographic qualities as well as outstanding community investment,” Ciscomani said. “Specifically, Fort Huachuca’s unmatched airspace and technical capabilities position it as an outstanding location to support Air and Space Force innovation.”

The July 8 briefing outlined the site survey criteria and timeline for evaluating potential locations. Final decisions are expected after extensive analysis.

Local leaders also voiced support for bringing the new mission to Sierra Vista.

“The possible selection of Fort Huachuca as the principal location for this new USSF mission and squadron could place Sierra Vista and the surrounding community in a lead position for the space economy,” said Dr. Randy Groth, president of the Fort Huachuca 50. “We stand ready to support the Air and Space Forces and Fort Huachuca to make this potential mission a success for our region and nation.”

Fort Huachuca, located in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, already plays a critical role in military readiness and intelligence operations. Ciscomani said he remains committed to advocating for the installation’s selection and for the thousands of veterans and military families who call Southern Arizona home.

Arizona’s 6th District is also home to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, another key defense hub supporting national security.

