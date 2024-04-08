Watch Now
CCSO injured Deputy Oletski receives certificate from 'Law Matters'

Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 08, 2024
A community group is honoring a sheriff's deputy back on the job after recovering from what could have been a deadly fall.

The 'Law Matters' group in Tucson is recognizing Deputy Christopher Oletski with a certificate of service.

'Law Matters' aims to improve the relations between law enforcement and our community.

Back in September Oletski fell 17 feet down a ravine while chasing after someone who deputies say was smuggling migrants.

Oletski was badly hurt with injuries he called life changing. He has now returned to light duty.

