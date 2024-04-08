CCSO injured Deputy Oletski receives certificate from 'Law Matters'

A community group is honoring a sheriff's deputy back on the job after recovering from what could have been a deadly fall.
The 'Law Matters' group in Tucson is recognizing Deputy Christopher Oletski with a certificate of service.
'Law Matters' aims to improve the relations between law enforcement and our community.
Back in September Oletski fell 17 feet down a ravine while chasing after someone who deputies say was smuggling migrants.
Oletski was badly hurt with injuries he called life changing. He has now returned to light duty.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter