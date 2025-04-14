Fire closes Eastbound I-10 near Benson

Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound I-10 near Benson at milepost 312 is temporarily closed due to a fire.

Benson Fire Department says a semi truck caught on fire, and no injuries were reported.

According to a post on X by the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed for fire suppression efforts. There is no estimated time for it to reopen.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, visit az511.gov or use the AZ511 mobile app.

