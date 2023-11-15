Border Patrol Agent killed in ATV crash in Douglas

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An all-terrain vehicle crash in Douglas, Ariz. left a Border Patrol agent dead Tuesday night, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night when 44-year-old agent Freddy’s Ortiz was responding to a call related to suspected undocumented immigrants.

Ortiz was driving westbound on International Avenue near the Chino Road and 5th Street area when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a lightpole, according to accident investigators.

“U.S. Border Patrol Agent Freddy’s Ortiz’s on-duty death is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous nature of our mission,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin in a statement. “ I am grateful for all the Border Patrol Agents, first responders, and medical staff who attempted to save his life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.”

According to CCSO, Border Patrol agents found Ortiz injured following the crash. They say he was taken to the Copper Queen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto confirmed the agent's death with KGUN 9's Pat Parris earlier today:

The National Border Patrol Council is mourning the tragic death of a Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector after a fatal ATV accident....



Please keep the family and U.S. Border Patrol in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

CCSO is conducting a joint investigation alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.