Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Benson woman flown to Tucson hospital after dog attack

Cochise County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Alexis Ramanjulu, KGUN 9
Cochise County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 19:42:30-04

A 30-year-old woman is in serious condition after being attacked by a dog in the Benson area on Tuesday.

Cochise County Sheriff's Deputies were advised of a dog attack on North Ocotillo Road at around 6:25 p.m., according to a post on Sheriff Mark Dannel's Facebook page.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman, who was in serious condition after a dog attacked her. She was flown to a Tucson-area hospital.

Residents told deputies that they were introducing their 220-pound Mastiff to the woman who lived next door when the Mastiff attacked and mauled her, the post said.

The Mastiff has been placed in quarantine.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023