Benson woman flown to Tucson hospital after dog attack

A 30-year-old woman is in serious condition after being attacked by a dog in the Benson area on Tuesday.

Cochise County Sheriff's Deputies were advised of a dog attack on North Ocotillo Road at around 6:25 p.m., according to a post on Sheriff Mark Dannel's Facebook page.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman, who was in serious condition after a dog attacked her. She was flown to a Tucson-area hospital.

Residents told deputies that they were introducing their 220-pound Mastiff to the woman who lived next door when the Mastiff attacked and mauled her, the post said.

The Mastiff has been placed in quarantine.

The incident is under investigation.