Benson Clean & Beautiful set to host Fall Classic Car Off Main on Saturday

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Benson Clean & Beautiful is hosting the Classic Car Show Off Main at Lion's Park in Benson on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will show off cars while raising money for other causes.

“Our car show has always been a family affair, but we wanted the children to have the chance to make their choice for the best vehicle,” said Traci Wilson, treasurer for Benson Clean & Beautiful.

There will be prizes awarded in each of the following 5 classes; pre-1970 cars, trucks, cars made from 1970 until 2000, "Rat Rods" and cars built in the 2000's.

The organization has announced there are now three more awards voted on by the attendees; People’s Choice, Kids Choice and Best Motorcycle.

"Funds raised through car entry fees, prize drawings and merchandise sales go directly to fund

new outdoor murals on local businesses, maintenance of existing murals and community

projects that add to the character and civic pride of Benson," the organization said in a press release.

The classic car show will also have music, raffle, prize drawings, and vendor booths with a variety of food trucks during the event.

“The competition is very tough, so we have teams of judges grading each entry. There is tabulation that goes on right at the end of the show and no one knows who are the winners are until the end of the show,” Amanda Jansen, secretary of Benson Clean & Beautiful said.

