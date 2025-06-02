Watch Now
Arizona Travel names Bisbee Visitor Center Best Visitor Center in Arizona

Aftermath of Bisbee Main Street Fire Thursday, Feb. 15.
BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Discover Bisbee, the Bisbee visitor center, has received a 2025 Arizona Travel Award for the Best Visitor Center in Arizona.

"This is a significant award for our tourism group," Bisbee City Manager Stephen Pauken said in a statement.

The Arizona Travel Awards recognize tourist areas and attractions throughout the state.

"Assistant Manager Janet de Acevedo Macdonald and I are excited to share this recognition with our community," Heather Andrews, head of Bisbee Tourism and Bisbee Visitor Center manager, said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for years to come.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

