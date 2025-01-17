ADOT Project extends westbound I-10 climbing lane in Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a $2.1 million project to extend the westbound I-10 climbing lane.

This should improve safety and reduce congestion along a busy section of westbound Interstate 10 in Benson.

The project, which began this week, will extend the westbound climbing lane by just over half a mile between the I-10 junctions with State Routes 80 and 90.

Once complete, the extension will provide a third lane between mileposts 303 and 302, "helping reduce bottlenecks caused by slower uphill traffic" and making it easier for other drivers to pass.

The project also includes pavement sealing, new lighting, updated pavement markings and signage, and repaving of the westbound SR 80 on-ramp.

The work is expected to take about five months to complete.

Westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to a single lane overnight through the project area, but lane closures will not occur on weekends.

Stay tuned to KGUN 9 for updates on this project and potential travel impacts.