Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

A second chance — Get rescued produce in Douglas Saturday

boxes of produce available for pickup in Coschise county
Produce
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:04:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Borderlands Produce Rescue is holding a Produce On Wheels With-Out Waste drive this weekend in Douglas where the group is giving away a ton of fruits and vegetables.

Provide a $15 donation and in return, Borderlands will give you a bunch of goodies.

The group said people have been asking them to hold a giveaway like this for years, so they're coming prepared with more than 300 boxes of food to pick up.

The Rescue was founded by Nogales native Yolanda Soto in the late 90s to reduce food waste and aid food-insecure communities.

To secure a box, you can reserve a spot ahead of time online through their website.

The drive will be going on from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Borderlands’ P.O.W.W.O.W. at Douglas Tabernacle, 1342 San Antonio Avenue.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox