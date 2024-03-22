A second chance — Get rescued produce in Douglas Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Borderlands Produce Rescue is holding a Produce On Wheels With-Out Waste drive this weekend in Douglas where the group is giving away a ton of fruits and vegetables.

Provide a $15 donation and in return, Borderlands will give you a bunch of goodies.

The group said people have been asking them to hold a giveaway like this for years, so they're coming prepared with more than 300 boxes of food to pick up.

The Rescue was founded by Nogales native Yolanda Soto in the late 90s to reduce food waste and aid food-insecure communities.

To secure a box, you can reserve a spot ahead of time online through their website.

The drive will be going on from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Borderlands’ P.O.W.W.O.W. at Douglas Tabernacle, 1342 San Antonio Avenue.

