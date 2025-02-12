'We fled that war from Congo': Iskashitaa works to integrate refugees into the Southern Arizona community

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Iskashitaa Refugee Network is a non-profit organization that creates opportunities to integrate refugees from the United Nations into the Southern Arizona community.

Their mission includes educating the public, enhancing the local food system, minimizing food waste, and boosting food security.

One of the refugees in the program is Lubunga Lubunga Wa who came to Tucson December 23 with his wife and eight children.

They fled from war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We fled that war from Congo to Rwanda," said Wa.

He said they were in a refugee camp for 25 years in Rwanda waiting to come to America and is happy to now be in a safe place.

“Very very happy and I hope things will be better in the future," said Wa.

Jason Devincentis, Iskashitaa Refugee Network Operations Director says he wants people to understand that refugees are different asylum seekers.

"So refugees through the UN refugee program arrive on a plane. I think that's one of the biggest differences. They arrive on a plane. They don't cross a border. Oftentimes, they're vetted for anywhere from two to five years by multiple international agencies before they get the plane ticket to arrive in the U.S., and then once they arrive in the U.S., they're given a host city," explained Devincentis. "They're partnered with a resettlement agency, and that resettlement agency is responsible for finding housing, English as a second language if they need it, job placement, and assisting them on their path to citizenship."

Iskashitaa then can meet with those refugees to help them get acclimated to their new community, teach them how to harvest and increase food security.

On the second Tuesday of every month, Iskashitaa hosts a food preservation workshop at St. Francis in the Foothills dedicated to reducing food waste and educates refugees and volunteers on all the ways to transform local food.

“Here we show canning techniques and other preservation techniques in order for them to be shelf stable and stored longer," explained Devincentis. "So again, as we divert this from the landfill, we don’t have to eat this all in the first week. We have ways to enjoy it throughout the rest of the year.”

Wa says Iskashitaa is helping his family in my ways, setting them up for success.

“That is why we are here, to learn, to find a job and also the problems we have at home, for example paying the rent, we have no money for paying the rent," Wa said.

Devincentis says these refugees have gone through so much just to get here and is amazed by their resilience.

“So to see their upbeat spirit right? To see them still moving through life as a family and adapting to a new culture, but also taking the opportunities to integrate with that culture, that’s just a great feeling," mentions Devincentis.

If you would like to donate or voluneer, visit Iskashitaa's website.