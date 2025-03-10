Pro golfers raise $50k for colon cancer survivors to attend 2026 Cologuard Classic

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences went into its 8th year raising money for colon cancer awareness, but fans had an extra reason to root for their favorite golfers Sunday.

New this year was the Birdies for Survivors initiative.

A birdie is one shot under par and for every birdie on the 15th hole $1,500 from tournament proceeds was donated on Friday and Saturday, and then $3,000 each for the final round on Sunday.

The donation total was displayed on a special sign at the 15th green throughout the three days of competition at the La Paloma Country Club.

With the donations, more cancer survivors and patients will be able to experience the Cologuard Classic in Tucson.

Blair Brophy, Exact Sciences Associate Director of Storytelling says this year there were more than 350 colon cancer survivors, patients and loved ones from two countries and 36 states. Next year, there could be even more with the help of the funds.

“To be able to cover their travel for those who weren't otherwise financially able to come here," Brophy said.

She says they're proud to support this tournament.

“The mission of raising awareness of colorectal cancer, bringing attention to screening options and really honoring those who have been impacted by this disease," Brophy said.

Exact Sciences is the maker of Cologuard, a noninvasive, effective and affordable at-home colon cancer screening test that requires no prep.

Eight year colon cancer survivor and Sponsor a Survivor honoree Marielle Mcleod, says she was 36 when she was diagnosed with stage three cancer, and is now thankful for her experience with the disease.

"Because my cancer has opened so many doors and introduced me to so many wonderful people that otherwise I would have never met," Mcleod said.

She said, "screening saves lives" and encourages everyone to do it.

She was partnered with Argentinian pro-golfer Ricardo Gonzalez who shot a birdie on the 15th hole.

“And it was so exciting when I was screaming for him and he saw me and he was like, 'yes!' I was like even better, made my day," said Mcleod.

Gonzalez says he enjoyed his time, especially helping out a good cause.

“It looks like we all put our strength together to pull off the birdie and I’m very proud of it," Gonzalez said.

Another colon cancer survivor in attendance, Aaron Flacker from Kentucky says this golf tournament is unlike any other.

“It’s just more emotional and it’s nice to be around survivors that went through what I went through," Flacker said.

Flacker says he had stage 3A colon cancer and the initial screening process he used was Cologuard, and he has now been in remission for almost three years,

"So I feel very blessed that I was able to find my cancer early, earlier than it could have been. I screened with Cologuard in November of 2021, and once that result came back positive, obviously I had to move on to the next step, which is colonoscopy," Flacker explained.

He was partnered with pro-golfer Richard Green from Australia.

"My wife came with me to support me and we've been sitting up here on the 15th hole watching guys try to make birdies. Obviously, we're rooting for that, because that'll bring more people that deserve to be here and it's a great program, and it's an honor for myself and my wife to be here for such a great cause," Flacker said.

It took a total of 26 birdies to reach the tournament's $50,000 goal for survivors to attend the 2026 Cologuard Classic.

Hole 15 is a place survivors, patients and loved ones will never forget as they were able to walk up with the last group of golfers.

“It’s just sort of a moment of unity, solidarity, strength within the colorectal cancer community, so it'll be a pretty special moment," Brophy said.

If you would like to Sponsor a Survivor for the next tournament, you can do so here.