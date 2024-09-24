Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCatalina Foothills News

Actions

Missing Foothills teenager found

Missing Juvenile
PCSD
Missing Juvenile
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 6:30 AM — Aiden Goss-Miller has been found.
——-
This morning Pima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a missing vulnerable teenager.

Deputies say 15-year-old Aiden Goss-Miller was last seen in the Foothills, leaving his bike in a neighborhood north of Swan and Sunrise.

He was wearing a black shirt and shorts with white shoes.

Deputies say he is 5'6", 220 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and freckles.

If you see him or if you have any idea where he is please call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

CATALINA FOOTHILLS RESOURCES

Pima County Supervisorial District 1 Catalina Foothills School District Pima County Sheriff's Department
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism