Missing Foothills teenager found

UPDATE 6:30 AM — Aiden Goss-Miller has been found.

——-

This morning Pima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding a missing vulnerable teenager.

Deputies say 15-year-old Aiden Goss-Miller was last seen in the Foothills, leaving his bike in a neighborhood north of Swan and Sunrise.

He was wearing a black shirt and shorts with white shoes.

Deputies say he is 5'6", 220 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and freckles.

If you see him or if you have any idea where he is please call 911.