Native Seeds to host Monsoon Plant Sale and Pop-up Shop this weekend

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Native Seeds is hosting a one-day-only Monsoon Plant Sale and Pop-up Shop on Saturday, July 19. Native Seeds is a local organization serving as a resource to create an abundance of desert plants throughout Southern Arizona.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Native Seeds Search: Saving the future by looking to the past
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will end at noon. It will be at the Conservation Center at 3584 E. River Rd.
Native Seeds will have wildflowers, landscape plants, and veggie/herb starts.
For the full list of plants, go to nativeseeds.org. Members can shop one hour early, between 7 and 8 a.m.
