Native Seeds to host Monsoon Plant Sale and Pop-up Shop this weekend

Lightning at sunset in Picture Rocks, by Bob Tenor
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Native Seeds is hosting a one-day-only Monsoon Plant Sale and Pop-up Shop on Saturday, July 19. Native Seeds is a local organization serving as a resource to create an abundance of desert plants throughout Southern Arizona.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Native Seeds Search: Saving the future by looking to the past

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will end at noon. It will be at the Conservation Center at 3584 E. River Rd.

Native Seeds will have wildflowers, landscape plants, and veggie/herb starts.

For the full list of plants, go to nativeseeds.org. Members can shop one hour early, between 7 and 8 a.m.

