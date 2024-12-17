Watch Now
Man arrested after body found in desert area in Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced a man was arrested on a 1st Degree Murder count after a dead body was found on Saturday, December 14.

After a search, the body was located in a desert area near the 4300 block of Pantano Rd.

The body was found with "obvious signs of trauma."

TPD said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

After investigations and interviews, detectives identified 43-year-old Christopher Compton as a suspect. he was arrested on one count of 1st Degree Murder.

Compton was arrested on December 15.

KGUN 9 will have updates.

