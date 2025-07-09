Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Foothills near Mt. Lemmon

House on fire in Foothills.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A house fire broke out Tuesday evening near the base of Mt. Lemmon, close to Snyder Road and Soldier Trail Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The emergency call came in just before 6 p.m. Fire crews responded quickly to the scene and are currently still working in the area.

PCSD confirmed the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, ruling out any suspicious activity. Authorities are urging drivers and residents in the area to remain vigilant and watch for emergency vehicles as crews continue their work.

There have been no reports of injuries or evacuations at this time. KGUN 9 will update the story as more information becomes available.

