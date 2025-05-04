Watch Now
13-year-old boy missing; last seen in Catalina Foothills, PCSD says

PCSD
Last seen near N. Swan Rd. &amp; E. Sunrise Rd., wearing white bike helmet, black shirt with camo sleeves &amp; jeans.<br/><br/><br/>
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy, Tommy Alexander, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, Tommy was last spotted around 2:00 p.m. on May 3, 2025, near North Swan Road and East Sunrise Road in Tucson. He was wearing a white bike helmet, a black shirt with camouflage sleeves, and jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Tommy is described as a 13-year-old male with brown hair and light-colored eyes. His height and weight are unknown at this time.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen Tommy or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

