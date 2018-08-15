CDC: Measles outbreak reported in 21 states

The Center for Disease Control is monitoring a measles outbreak across 21 states in the U.S.

According to the report, from January 1 to July 14, 2018, 107 people were reported to have measles.

The states listed include: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The CDC defines measles as a highly contagious virus and spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing.

For more information on the recent outbreak, visit the CDC's website.