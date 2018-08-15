CDC: Measles outbreak reported in 21 states

Joey Greaber
2:34 PM, Aug 15, 2018
2:45 PM, Aug 15, 2018

A patient with a mesales rash.

CDC

The Center for Disease Control is monitoring a measles outbreak across 21 states in the U.S.

According to the report, from January 1 to July 14, 2018, 107 people were reported to have measles.

The states listed include: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The CDC defines measles as a highly contagious virus and spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing.

For more information on the recent outbreak, visit the CDC's website.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top