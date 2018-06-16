CCSO: Woman suspected in murder of 94-year-old husband

FOREST LAKES, AZ - A 70-year-old Scottsdale woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 94-year-old husband.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office officials said the body of William Rudd was found on May 20 along the side of the road near Young Road and State Route 260, west of Forest Lakes. The body reportedly had severe trauma and the case was being investigated as a homicide.

According to CCSO, subsequent investigation led to Rudd's wife, Marie Carmen Rudd, being identified as a suspect in his murder.

Marie Rudd was arrested Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. She's currently being held on $500,000 cash bond.