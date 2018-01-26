Car left running in Peoria garage, family exposed to carbon monoxide

PEORIA, Ariz. - Fire officials are investigating after a family was exposed to carbon monoxide in Peoria.

Peoria fire said they responded to a home near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Thursday morning after a vehicle was left running in the garage overnight.

"It's one of those things where it's a mistake and it's real easy to sit in judgement...but this is why we plan for things like this," said Tim Eiden, spokesman for Peoria Fire and Medical Department.

According to officials, the family was suffering effects of CO exposure. A 5-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"Fortunately, everybody was OK but if you're sleeping where those elevated levels of CO come — that's something you can maybe not wake up from," Eiden said.

Peoria fire said there were other children in the house, but they did not show any symptoms. Crews found very elevated levels of CO in the house. Lower levels were found in bedrooms.

Fire officials are now reminding the public to purchase carbon monoxide alarms. They can be purchased for about $25.