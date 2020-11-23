Proposed Pima County plan on Crime, Transportation and Pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County legislative agenda is being laid out in an 11-page memo by administrator Chuck Huckleberry.

The plan is not as detailed, he said, because three new members of the board take their seats Jan. 1.

Huckleberry recommends the board review this plan again the first week of February.

He begins with Criminal Justice Reform.

It’s a plan that’s been in the works to lower costs and improve outcomes of people caught up in the system.It consumes most of the county’s General Funds.

This fiscal year costs exceed $345 million -- about 60 percent of revenue and 97 percent of the primary property tax.

Top Recommendations:

Eliminate cash bail focusing on those accused in minor crimes to help reduce the length of time they sit in jail because they can’t afford the bail.

Deflection Allowable for Arizona County Sheriff’s that would give the department the ability to take low-level drug possessors to a treatment facility rather than jail.

Law Enforcement Officers would be required by law to wear and use body cams to boost transparency.

And the Eviction process would change -- giving a tenant 15 days rather than five to work things out with landlord or find another place to live.

Road Repairs has been top priority for the county for three years now.It’s a 10-year plan with more than $400 million in continued investment.

Huckleberry recommends a boost in revenue to speed up the road repair program.

Huckleberry writes the Pandemic has focused the public’s attention on the importance of county public health agencies.

He recommending the they have the authority to carry out public health programs to minimize the spread of “any” infectious diseases.

That includes requiring a public health nurse in schools where attendance is at least 500 students on a daily basis.

Link to Full Memo.

