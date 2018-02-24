ASU police investigating threat made against Sun Devil athletics; former football player arrested

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police at Arizona State University say a former Sun Devil student and football player is in custody in connection with a threat directed towards members of the Sun Devil athletics community.

ASU Police were first alerted around noon on Friday of a threat.

Former ASU cornerback Edward "Robbie" Robinson, 20, was arrested at a location off-campus around 8 p.m., officials said. He was taken to 4th Avenue Jail and charged with terroristic threats, disruption of an educational institution and possession of marijuana.

Robinson was previously enrolled at ASU but has not been a student for more than a year now, a police spokesperson said. He committed to play football at ASU in 2015 but received his scholarship release from ASU in March of last year and was expected to transfer from the program.

According to officials, the threat was specifically made against Sun Devil athletics.

No additional information was immediately available.