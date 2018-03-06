Arizona drivers may pay extra for rural highway maintenance

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - Arizona drivers may soon pay an extra $18 for their annual car registration, in order to improve rural highway maintenance.

A proposal in the state legislature, HB2166, would create a specific charge for funding for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

This would replace funding currently being siphoned from the Highway User Revenue Fund.

As a result, up to an additional $120 million from HURF would be available annually to be distributed to state, county, and local road construction and repair projects.

"Someone needs to pay for the roads to get fixed, and the people who are using them should probably be those people," said Arizona driver Ron Todd.

"I just spent more money at the emissions testing, so why would I want to put any more money in?" said Arizona driver Gary Balcerzak.

HB2166 narrowly passed the Arizona House of Representatives in late February. The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Senate.