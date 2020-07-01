Menu

`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

In this still image from body camera video released by the Valdosta police, Antonio Arnelo Smith is slammed face-first to the ground by a Valdosta police sergeant, in Valdosta, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2020. The video shows Smith handing his driver's license to a police officer and answering questions cooperatively before a second officer, Sgt. Billy Wheeler, approaches him from behind, wraps him in a bear hug and slams him face-first to the ground. Smith is crying in pain when he's told there's a warrant for his arrest. Officers are then told the warrant was for someone else. (Valdosta Police via AP)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-01 10:20:09-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest.

An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later.

Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court.

Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

