`You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest.

An attorney for 46-year-old Antonio Arnelo Smith of Valdosta, Georgia, said he's still in pain and emotionally devastated more than four months later.

Smith is suing Valdosta police and other city leaders in federal court.

Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with an officer when a second one walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.