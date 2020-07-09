Woman accused of driving into Indiana protesters arrested by police

A 66-year-old woman was arrested and preliminarily charged Wednesday with driving into protesters in Indiana.

According to the Associated Press, the woman police arrested was Christi Bennett.

Hundreds of people were rallying and protesting through Bloomington Monday, following an alleged racist attack at Lake Monroe where several men attacked and apparently attempted to lynch Vauhxx Booker, a Monroe County Human Rights commissioner.

Police say an electric scooter had been left in the roadway and a red Toyota passenger car drove up to it.

A male passenger then got out and threw the scooter out of the lane of travel.

That's when police say a woman approached the vehicle and stood in front of it with her hands on the hood.

The vehicle then began to accelerate, according to police, causing the woman to go up onto the hood of the car.

A man then grabbed the car and clung to the side of it as it accelerated rapidly on Walnut Street.

The man and woman remained on the vehicle until it turned abruptly onto eastbound 6th Street, throwing both people off, according to police.

Police say the owner of the car was staying at a motel in Scottsburg, Indiana.

They traveled to Scottsburg and detained the man and woman involved.

The man was interviewed and released.

Bennett was transported to the Bloomington Police Department to be interviewed, but she and her legal counsel declined to provide a statement.

She was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Criminal Recklessness, level 6 felony (two counts)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, level 6 felony

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Bodily Injury, class A misdemeanor.

Bennett was released on a $500 cash bond within a couple of hours, the AP reported.

Bennett has not been formally charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

WRTV's Matt McKinney first reported this story.