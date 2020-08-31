When asked if Trump denounces Kyle Rittenhouse shooting, WH press secretary declines to answer

When asked if President Donald Trump condemned the action of an armed counter-protester who allegedly shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to answer.

McEnany said she would not "speak for Trump" regarding 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide arrest. She implied that Trump would be holding his own briefing on Monday evening and suggested reporters ask about the incident then.

Rittenhouse was arrested last week after traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and allegedly shooting three protesters amid demonstrations following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and injuring a third. His attorney claims that he shot and killed in self-defense.

An analysis of Rittenhouse's social media accounts indicates he was a Trump supporter.

REPORTER: Does the president condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting protesters? McENANY: The president is not going to weigh in on that pic.twitter.com/MNaL1tkESx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

McEnany also said that President Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with Jacob Blake or his family during his visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.