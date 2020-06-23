Walmart will stop displaying Mississippi flag because of Confederate emblem

The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag is drawing criticism from two big forces in the culturally conservative state.

Walmart says it will no longer display the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem. Displaying state flags inside stores is a common practice.

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores," Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield said in an email statement.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve," Hatfield continued.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention is calling on lawmakers to remove the Confederate symbol from the flag because many people are “hurt and shamed” by it.

The governing body for college athletics and other influential groups are calling for Mississippi to change its flag. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says if the flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done in a statewide election.