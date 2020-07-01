Walmart to remove 'All Lives Matter' merchandise 'indefinitely'

Walmart said they would stop selling "All Lives Matter" merchandise after customers and employees raised concerns about the products.

According to a statement to E.W. Scripps, Walmart said the products, which are sold by a third-party, would be removed indefinitely.

Like other major online retailers, we operate a marketplace that allows third-party sellers to sell merchandise to customers on our website," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. "Recently, some associates and customers have raised concerns about “All Lives Matter” products. We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase “All Lives Matter” in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity. As a result, we have chosen to remove “All Lives Matter” items from our third-party Marketplace indefinitely. The lives being impacted by ongoing racial injustice are the lives of Black people and people of color, and that’s why we are placing an emphasis there."

Walmart said they would continue to sell other "lives matter" merchandise.

"We are also increasing our scrutiny of various “Lives Matter” products on our marketplace to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions."

The move comes as protests continue after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks.