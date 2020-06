Consumers are reportedly not pleased with Walmart as the retail giant faces backlash for selling a T-shirt with the words "All Lives Matter" on it.

The shirt is being sold by third-party vendor Old Glory, according to Walmart's website.

CNN reported that social media users are criticizing the retailer for allegedly "mocking" the Black Lives Matter movement.

The T-shirts are being sold online by Walmart.com and Walmart Canada, according to CNN.