Virginia mayor resigns after requesting Confederate monuments

CREWE, Va. -- A Virginia mayor resigned Friday amid unrest and demonstrations, one day after requesting Richmond's Confederate monuments.

Crewe Mayor Greg Eanes resigned Friday, effective at noon, Courier-Record Newspaper reports.

On Thursday, Eanes wrote a letter asking Richmond and the Virginia General Assembly to send monuments of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and J.E.B Stuart to his town for public display.

Hours later he withdrew his request, stating that he received many calls both for and against and ultimately made the decision to withdraw his request.

“It is unfortunate that a well-intentioned attempt to further our tourism infrastructure to benefit our businesses has been misconstrued,” said Eanes in his letter of resignation. “The social media mob vilifications have led some citizens of Crewe (to include members of my family) fear for their safety and the safety of their businesses. I know you understand that end-state was never my intent.”

Eanes said the implied threats have led to his decision.

“It is hoped my resignation will defuse any further stress on our small community,” he added.

Vice-Mayor Anne Stinson is expected to be sworn-in as Mayor until the end on Eanes term on June 30, according to the Courier-Record. Mayor-Elect Phil Miskovic takes office on July 1.

All this comes after Governor Northam announced the Robert E. Lee statue will be removed as soon as possible from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Northam said the statue that sits on state property will be moved to storage while his administration works “with the community to determine its future."

Northam made the decision after days of angry protests in Richmond and across the country over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Stoney said the city would address the removal of other Confederate monuments at its next City Council meeting.