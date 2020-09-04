Menu

Video shows car driving into Daniel Prude protesters in Times Square

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mark Lennihan/AP
One Times Square, center, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-03 22:30:11-04

A video posted by a Twitter user Thursday night shows a car driving into a crowd of protesters in Times Square Thursday evening.

The footage was also captured by the Times Square Earth Cam.

The video shows marchers and people on bicycles in the streets outside Times Square when what appears to be a Ford drives into the crowd.

A Twitter account providing updates on protests going on around the city said that the protest was asking for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. His death received no public attention until Wednesday, when his family released police body camera video they obtained. Prude was handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police.

Seven officers involved in the incident were suspended Thursday by Rochester Mayor Lovely Ann Warren.

The incident caught the attention of State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents Manhattan.

No injuries have been reported.

The NYPD tweeted out that it was investigating and said that the car was not an NYPD vehicle.

The protest had been peaceful up until the moment when the car drove through with many demanding justice for Prude.

PIX11 News' Cristian Benavides contributed to this story.

This article was written by Stephen M. Lepore and Jay Dow for WPIX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

