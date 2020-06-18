University of Georgia's band to no longer play 'Tara's Theme' from 'Gone with the Wind' after games

The Redcoat Band, which is the University of Georgia's marching band, has decided they will no longer play "Tara's Theme" from the movie "Gone with the Wind" after games.

In a letter to band members, acting band director Brett Bawcum tweeted that they would stop performing "Tara's Theme" "effective immediately" and will instead play "Georgia on My Mind" after games.

"Though the tradition has been under discussion for months within the band, the current social climate has highlighted the urgency of addressing it and made me conscious of the message that could be interpreted by delay," Bawcum said in a letter shared to the band's Twitter account. "To be clear, the issue with the tradition is not the motivation of those who have embraced it, but rather the possibilities it may limit in those who haven't. I value tradition, but I value creating a welcoming environment much more. I love the Redcoat Band. But it is incomplete. It's past time that we made it right."

Please see a message to the Redcoat Band community from acting director Brett Bawcum. pic.twitter.com/RqGBwrOsOy — UGA Redcoat Band (@UGARedcoatBand) June 18, 2020

"Tara's Theme" is the opening song from the 1939 movie "Gone With The Wind".

The move comes following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.