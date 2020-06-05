Union: TPD officer's home and vehicle vandalized in 'targeted' act

TUCSON, Ariz. — An officer with the Tucson Police Department had his home and personal vehicle vandalized Thursday night, according to the union that represents TPD officers.

A Facebook post from the Tucson Police Officers Association makes the case that the officer was targeted in response to ongoing the civil unrest in the city and across the country.

The TPOA says that the officer does not take a squad car home, he does not wear a uniform to or from his house, and he does not have any pro-cop decals.

Here's what the TPOA said in the Facebook post: