Two suspended Buffalo Police officers seen shoving older man set to be arraigned Saturday morning

Four sources confirm that two suspended officers from the Buffalo Police Department, formerly with the department's Emergency Response Team, are being arraigned tomorrow morning at Buffalo City Court.

Two sources said the officers will be charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

Text messages provided by the sources appear to be from the Police Benevolent Association. The messages ask officers to show up in support of the suspended ERT officers.

In correspondence with us, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, “you can always ask but I can tell you they have not been arrested but that’s all I can say at this time.”

Another text that was forwarded to us reads:

Please share this. Arraignment for McCabe and Torgalski is at 9am tomorrow city court. Nobody is allowed in, but can gather out front in support. These guys really need us right now! Be aware the DA's office will probably leak their arraignment time so the press may be there. Meet at 8am and BPD union office @ 68 court st at 8AM. Wear your uniform. We need all the support we can get. We'll walk over to city court right before the Arraignment.

The two officers were suspended after an incident Thursday evening in Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo.

This is a developing story.