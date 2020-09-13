Two LA sheriff's deputies fighting for their lives after being ambushed, shot, department says

Two Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies are fighting for their lives after a gunman ambushed them and opened fire Saturday night, according to the LASD Chief.

Surveillance video posted by the department on Twitter shows a man walk up to the passenger side of the patrol car, raise a gun to the window and open fire.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Officials say the incident took place around 7 p.m. local time near a metro station in Compton.

They say the suspect fired several rounds, striking both of the deputies as they sat inside the vehicle.

The deputies were able to radio in for help and were transported to a local hospital.

The deputies have not been identified by name, but the LASD Chief says one of them is a 31-year-old woman. The other is a 24-year-old man. Both were reportedly new graduates and were sworn into their duties 14 months ago.

"That was a cowardly act that two deputies were doing their job minding their own business and watching out for the safety of the people on the train and seen somebody just walk up and just start shooting on them," LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "It pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time."

An investigation and search for the subject is now underway.

Following the shooting, the LASD reported on Twitter that protests took place outside of the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated.

"To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through," the department tweeted.

The department added that two people were arrested at the demonstrations. One of those arrested was later identified as Josie Huang, a radio reporter for KPC. Police allege that she ignored commands to stay back while they arrested a second protester who violated dispersal orders. They claim that Huang did not have proper press credentials.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting on Sunday morning.

"If they (the deputies) die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!" Trump tweeted.