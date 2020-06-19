Tulsa mayor sets curfew around site of Trump's weekend rally, Trump threatens protesters in tweet

Menu

Tom McCarthy/AP
Supporters of President Trump, including a man dressed as the border wall, line up outside outside an arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 18, 2020, where the president will hold his first campaign rally in months this weekend .Despite the heat, the ever-growing risk of coronavirus and a lukewarm reception from local officials, dozens of backers of Trump are already camped out outside the arena (AP photo/ Tom McCarthy)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 15:15:32-04

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has declared a civil emergency and implemented a curfew around the site where President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally this weekend.

The curfew issued by Mayor G.T. Bynum is in effect from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. through Sunday.

Bynum cited as a reason for the curfew recent unrest after some protests around the country over the death of George Floyd.

On Friday, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet threatening any protesters who showed up to disrupt his "Make America Great Again" rally.

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

Police say the curfew means those who have camped outside the BOK Center where Saturday night's rally is to take place will have to move or face possible arrest, but no arrests have been made since the curfew took effect Thursday night.

