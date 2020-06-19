Tucson mayor unveils 'Black Lives Matter' banner at City Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. — A "Black Lives Matter" banner now sits over the 10th floor of Tucson's City Hall.

That's where Mayor Regina Romero's office is located. In a statement, the mayor said she unveiled the banner for the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the practical end of slavery in the U.S.

“Tucson stands in solidarity with our Black brothers and sisters across the country in fighting the systemic racism that pervades our society at all levels,” Mayor Romero said in the Friday news release.

The banner is visible from the west side of City Hall, facing Sentinel Peak.

“Now, all Tucsonans as well as visitors driving along Interstate 10 will see loud and clear where Tucson stands in this historic moment," the statement added.