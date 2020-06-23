Trump tweets about viral video of assault on Michigan Macy's employee

President Donald Trump retweeted video Monday night that shows a man assaulting a department store clerk in Michigan.

"Looks what's going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?" the president tweeted Monday night.

The video was filmed inside a Macy's department store at the Genesee Valley Center Mall near Flint, Michigan. It shows a customer repeatedly hitting an employee, knocking him to the ground and hitting him again while repeatedly using the "N-word."

The employee repeatedly tells the suspect that he's sorry throughout the video.

On June 15, Flint Township police were called to the store around 5:45 p.m. Police say a store employee was assaulted by a man while a second man filmed it.

Police say they're still gathering evidence. But the video spread quickly on social media, including on Twitter and YouTube.

Some social media posts allege the employee used a racial slur. Macy's responded with a statement saying, in part, "All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear the attack was unprovoked."

"Macy's and mall management have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience," the company's statement said.

Flint Township police are looking for 18-year-old Damire Canell Palmer of Mount Morris, Michigan and 22-year-old Damarquay Jovan Palmer of Flint Township in connection with the case.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.