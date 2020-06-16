Trump signs executive order aimed at changing policing practices

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at changing policing practices as weeks-long protests against police brutality continue to take place across the country.

Trump signed the order Tuesday afternoon at an event at the White House Rose Garden.

WHAT IS IN IT?

Trump's encouraged police departments to update their training and enact higher standards.

He is also encouraging departments to implement accreditation policies for officers.

According to senior White House officials, who briefed reporters Monday by phone, the President will also recommend departments call upon social workers to team up with officers when they respond to a non-violent 911 call.

Trump is also expected to encourage the formation of a nationwide database to track officers who may be fired from one department in an effort to prevent another department from hiring them.

Advisers to the President said Monday the administration would enforce the order by prioritizing departments who adopt the President's recommendations when they apply for federal grants.

WHAT IS NOT IN IT?

Trump said Tuesday that his order would ban police chokeholds — but stopped short

of banning them completely. He said chokeholds would still be permitted if an officer's life is in danger.

The order also does not address no-knock warrants or the legal doctrine of "qualified immunity" which currently prohibits officers from being sued in civil court.

CONGRESS TAKES ACTION NEXT

Congress is expected to debate more consequential pieces of legislation in the coming weeks.

While Trump has denounced the officers involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd, he's consistently backed efforts supportive of law enforcement, often declaring himself the president of "law and order."