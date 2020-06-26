Trump takes issue with plan for Black Lives Matter mural in front of Manhattan Trump Tower

President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower.

A de Blasio spokeswoman announced plans for the mural in front of Trump Tower on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted about the plan Thursday and said Black Lives Matter protesters have chanted about killing police officers.

"Told that @nycmayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," Trump tweeted. "'Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon', referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!"

But that has not in fact been a common chant at protests in New York or elsewhere since the death of George Floyd one month ago in Minneapolis.

De Blasio also responded to Trump.

"Only warped minds equate the words Black Lives Matter with violence," he tweeted. "It’s a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people. Nobody’s surprised that makes you uncomfortable."

PIX11 News contributed to this report.