Trump supporters rally near Portland and at Oregon Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally.

It comes just over a week after a member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through downtown Portland.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory, and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

The rally's organizers said they did not plan to enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located.

Oregon City is about 20 miles south of Portland.