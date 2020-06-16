Truckers express concern about working in cities that defund police

Hundreds of truck drivers have expressed concern about delivering to cities that chose to defund their police departments, according to trucker news and social media website CDL Life.

A poll posted by a CDL Life moderator on June 11 asked if drivers would pick up or deliver to cities that chose to defund or disband their police departments.

Of the 1,287 people who responded to the poll, more than 1,000 said they would not deliver to cities that defund or disband police.

Some who responded posted comments beneath the survey said they would be concerned about targeted robbing. Others said they were concerned about damage to their trucks going uncited.

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement have issued calls to "defund" or "abolish" police departments' recent weeks following the death of George Floyd and ensuing anti-police brutality protests. Supporters say funds spent on policing would be better spent in communities on programs like homeless outreach, educational opportunities and mental health campaigns.

Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York are all exploring ways to cut more than $100 million from their police department budget.

On Monday, Albuquerque, New Mexico announced it is launching a program that would send unarmed social workers instead of police officers in response to certain 911 calls. Police officers would still respond in the event of violent crime.

According to figures released in December, heavy and tractor-trailer drivers suffered more fatalities than any other detailed occupation in 2018.