Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's killing face judge Friday

Three men will be arraigned Friday in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. will face a Glynn County Superior Court judge .

Gregory and Travis McMichael have pleaded not guilty in Friday morning's hearing. Suspects and attorneys appeared in court through a video conference.



Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on May 7 for the February 23 shooting death of Arbery outside of Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

The McMichaels face charges of felony murder and assault.

Bryan, the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Arbery, was arrested later on charges including felony murder.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death