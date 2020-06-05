Sephora letting shoppers donate reward points to National Black Justice Coalition, various other organizations

Throughout the coming months, Sephora says shoppers will be able to donate their reward points to various non-profit organizations.

In June, shoppers will be able to donate their rewards points as a donation to the National Black Justice Coalition, Sephora said in a statement to E.W. Scripps.

In July, shoppers will be able to donate to Project Glimmer.

The company said that they would be rotating partnerships in this new effort to support organizations that build up black communities.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America. We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives," the company said in a statement. "With our new points to dollars donation program, which begins with the support of the National Black Justice Coalition for June followed by Project Glimmer in July. We want to support organizations that provide critical aid in our communities and provide a way for our clients to participate in Sephora's larger giving initiatives, directing the power and breadth of our community to support their work. Beyond this effort, we are also proud to have given more than $1M to support organizations in our communities, like National CARES Mentoring Movement, the Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition and the National Black Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women's Roundtable, all of which are building up Black communities and leading the fight for racial justice and equity. This is not the beginning of our work, and it will not be the end. In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue listening and learning from our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and the broader Sephora community to inform the action and change we are committed to making."