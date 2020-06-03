Klobuchar: 3 more cops to be charged in Floyd case, Chauvin's charge upgraded to 2nd degree murder

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Minnesota AG Keith Ellison is levying more charges against police officers in the George Floyd case.

"Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice," Klobuchar said.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day, and bystander video shows one police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Additional video shows that Officers Keung and Lane also put their body weight on Floyd during the arrest. Officer Thao stood by with his back turned during the arrest.

Chauvin was previously charged with third-degree murder.

Floyd's death has sparked anti-police brutality protests in dozens of major cities. Demonstrators have marched peacefully for nearly a week, and some protests have developed into riots.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, released a statement on Twitter following Klobuchar's announcement.

"This is a bittersweet moment," Crump tweeted. "We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd 's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge"