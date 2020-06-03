Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doesn't support using active-duty military to break up riots

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper, Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville hold a news conference at the Pentagon July 13, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The Army officials announced its biggest reorganization in 45 years with the creation of the Army Futures Command, which is tasked with modernizing the fighting force.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doesn't support using active-duty military to break up protests
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 10:57:19-04

Defense Secretary Mark Esper does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, a law that would allow President Donald Trump to use the military break up protests and riots within U.S. cities.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Esper said he believes the National Guard is better equipped to handle situations in the United States to help local law enforcement.

"I say this not only as Secretary of Defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard, the option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations," Esper said. "We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act."

On Monday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 , which was signed during the Thomas Jefferson administration. He said if states refuse to use the National Guard, he will do it for them.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of the residents, I will deploy the united states military, and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

A different act, the Posse Comitatus Act, limits how the president can use the U.S. military for domestic purposes, and states would have to request the president to send in the U.S. military.

The act hasn't been used often in U.S. history. President Jon F. Kennedy invoked the act to enforce civil rights laws in the South, and President George H.W. Bush invoked the act in 1992 for the Los Angeles riots in response to the Rodney King beating at California's request.

This story was originally published by Max White on WXYZ in Detroit.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Free webinar on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.