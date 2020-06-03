Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doesn't support using active-duty military to break up riots

Defense Secretary Mark Esper does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, a law that would allow President Donald Trump to use the military break up protests and riots within U.S. cities.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Esper said he believes the National Guard is better equipped to handle situations in the United States to help local law enforcement.

"I say this not only as Secretary of Defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard, the option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations," Esper said. "We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act."

On Monday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 , which was signed during the Thomas Jefferson administration. He said if states refuse to use the National Guard, he will do it for them.