Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks. The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality.

The area has drawn President Donald Trump’s scorn.

One of the shootings took place late Sunday. Seattle Police said that officers remained at the edge of the protest zone as EMTs prepared to arrive, but the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

"For 911 calls from within CHOP, officers will attempt to coordinate contact with victims and witnesses outside the protest zone," police said.