Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ted S. Warren/AP
A cyclist rides near a sign that reads "You are now entering free Cap Hill," Thursday, June 11, 2020, inside what is being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle. Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood, and protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 22, 2020
Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks. The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality.

The area has drawn President Donald Trump’s scorn.

One of the shootings took place late Sunday. Seattle Police said that officers remained at the edge of the protest zone as EMTs prepared to arrive, but the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

"For 911 calls from within CHOP, officers will attempt to coordinate contact with victims and witnesses outside the protest zone," police said.

