Roger Goodell encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

The NFL commissioner said during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn’t played the past three seasons.

Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. He became a free agent following that season and did not receive a contract offer.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he received a call from another team about Kaepernick. Carroll and the Seahawks brought in Kaepernick for a workout in 2017 and had another planned in 2018 before it was canceled.

Kaepernick held an open workout in front of several teams in Atlanta in late 2019 but was still not offered a contract.