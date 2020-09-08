Menu

Rochester police chief retires amid protests, investigation into death of Daniel Prude

Roth and Roth LLP via AP
FILE- This undated file photo, provided by Roth and Roth LLP, shows Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 16:02:50-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The Chief of the Rochester Police Department has announced he is retiring after consecutive nights of protests and amid an investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, who died after being restrained by police in March.

"As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character," Chief La'Ron D. Singletary wrote in a statement. "The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for."

Rochester has been in the national spotlight after police body camera video was released last week, which shows police putting a spit mask over Daniel Prude's face, and holding him down in an effort to subdue him. Prude died of asphyxiation.

Since the video's release, seven police officers have been suspended and the New York Attorney General's Office has begun an investigation into Mr. Prude's death.

This developing story was originally published by staff at WKBW in Buffalo. It will be updated.

